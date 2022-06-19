iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV opened at $61.37 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.