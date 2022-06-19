Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC) Holdings Decreased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSOC opened at $26.28 on Friday. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

