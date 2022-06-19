Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 64,650 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 105,838 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 73,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.59 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

