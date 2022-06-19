Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 416 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2,859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $319.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.