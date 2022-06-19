Head-To-Head Review: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for USANA Health Sciences and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Bright Green.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 9.41% 27.04% 18.67% Bright Green N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Bright Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.19 billion 1.14 $116.50 million $5.41 13.04 Bright Green N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Bright Green on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine for research in the field of traditional Chinese medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bright Green Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

