Comparing Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) & Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Douglas Elliman and Jones Lang LaSalle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jones Lang LaSalle 1 0 3 0 2.50

Douglas Elliman currently has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.47%. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus target price of $282.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.04%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Jones Lang LaSalle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.29 $98.84 million N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle $19.37 billion 0.42 $961.60 million $19.41 8.60

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 4.99% 17.51% 7.23%

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Douglas Elliman on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and specialty properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.