International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $147.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average is $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

