Head-To-Head Review: Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Energy Vault alerts:

This table compares Energy Vault and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A 56.86% 12.44% Byrna Technologies -15.11% -8.22% -7.03%

39.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Energy Vault and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50 Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.37%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 168.40%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.19 -$3.28 million ($0.31) -24.84

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Energy Vault on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.