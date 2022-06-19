Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $58.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

