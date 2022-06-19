Analyzing Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.8% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Biotech and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech 0.94% -27,745.46% 7.29% VolitionRx -15,827.93% -148.44% -91.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trinity Biotech and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Biotech and VolitionRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech $92.96 million 0.37 $880,000.00 $0.09 14.11 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,219.24 -$26.82 million ($0.52) -3.92

Trinity Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trinity Biotech beats VolitionRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and sells products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research institutes. It serves public health authorities, non-governmental organisations, and clinical and reference laboratories through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent distributors and strategic partners. Trinity Biotech plc was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.