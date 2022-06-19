Head to Head Contrast: CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) vs. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and CareView Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 10.41 -$137.12 million N/A N/A CareView Communications $7.80 million N/A -$10.08 million N/A N/A

CareView Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Volatility & Risk

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Planet Labs PBC and CareView Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00 CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -39.61% -21.12% CareView Communications -128.13% N/A -191.13%

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats CareView Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CareView Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareView Communications, Inc. provides monitoring solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. It also offers CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system. In additions, it also provides SitterView and TeleMedView allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Lewisville, Texas.

