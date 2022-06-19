Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRZBY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.10) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.13) to €8.20 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

CRZBY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

