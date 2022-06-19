Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price at C$226.91

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$226.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$212.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

CTC.A stock opened at C$162.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$174.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.94. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$159.36 and a 12-month high of C$206.97.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

