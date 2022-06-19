Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $202.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.59.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

