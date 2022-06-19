Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $2.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEBEF shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

XEBEF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

