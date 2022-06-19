Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $99.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Arvinas has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

