Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $16.71 Average PT from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

DSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $353.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.27.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

