Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $10.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

AMBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $30,114,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $18,162,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $18,232,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,611,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,857 shares during the last quarter.

AMBP stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

