Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $33.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $110,940 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

