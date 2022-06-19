Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $24.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $67,519,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

