Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $130.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
ESTC opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
