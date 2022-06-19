The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.40) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.55) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,072.94 ($49.43).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,497.50 ($42.45) on Friday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,763.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,779.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.99 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,042.91). Insiders bought a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

