Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,000 ($48.55) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($55.83) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,072.94 ($49.43).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,497.50 ($42.45) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,763.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,779.86. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £79.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($48.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,018.72). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

