WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Update

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WBSI stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. WebSafety has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $5.98.
About WebSafety (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WebSafety (WBSI)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for WebSafety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebSafety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.