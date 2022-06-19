WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Update

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WBSI stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. WebSafety has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Get WebSafety alerts:

About WebSafety (Get Rating)

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WebSafety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebSafety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.