Financial Contrast: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) & Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Valneva alerts:

0.2% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valneva and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A Renovacor N/A -55.97% -25.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valneva and Renovacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $411.85 million 1.78 -$86.87 million N/A N/A Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million N/A N/A

Renovacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Valneva and Renovacor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 1 1 2 0 2.25 Renovacor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valneva presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.46%. Renovacor has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,066.67%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Valneva.

Summary

Renovacor beats Valneva on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

About Renovacor (Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.