Contrasting Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volcon and REV Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $450,000.00 61.87 -$40.13 million N/A N/A REV Group $2.38 billion 0.27 $44.40 million $0.31 33.42

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Volcon and REV Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 REV Group 2 3 0 0 1.60

Volcon presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.74%. REV Group has a consensus target price of $11.70, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than REV Group.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon N/A N/A N/A REV Group 0.90% 11.05% 4.34%

Summary

REV Group beats Volcon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

