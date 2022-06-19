Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in May

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 727,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 556.4 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

