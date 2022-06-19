Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in May

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 727,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 556.4 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.
About Yue Yuen Industrial (Get Rating)
