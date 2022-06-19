Comparing IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IRadimed and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 1 0 0 2.00

IRadimed currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.83%. Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than IRadimed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 23.22% 15.59% 13.48% Venus Concept -20.46% -71.57% -17.25%

Risk and Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Venus Concept’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $41.81 million 9.72 $9.32 million $0.83 38.98 Venus Concept $105.62 million 0.32 -$23.01 million ($0.38) -1.37

IRadimed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRadimed beats Venus Concept on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Venus Concept (Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss, a device for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; and ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

