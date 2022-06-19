Head to Head Review: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) vs. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44 Brickell Biotech 0 1 2 0 2.67

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $18.10, suggesting a potential upside of 88.15%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,561.13%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -103.16% N/A -60.24% Brickell Biotech -8,325.47% -191.55% -153.73%

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Brickell Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 11.36 -$184.06 million ($1.07) -8.99 Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 35.95 -$39.47 million ($0.46) -0.26

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

