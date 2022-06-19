Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,284,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 1,503,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.9 days.

Shares of TORXF stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TORXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

