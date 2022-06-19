Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

TIIAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.50) to €0.37 ($0.39) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.27.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

