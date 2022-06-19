Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

TCNNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

