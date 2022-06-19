Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,249,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 11,513,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71,247.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNMRF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snam from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.05 ($5.26) in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Snam from €4.70 ($4.90) to €4.75 ($4.95) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Snam has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

