Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,960.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,960 ($35.93) and last traded at GBX 3,025 ($36.72), with a volume of 2012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,975 ($36.11).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,655 ($44.36) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,089.29 ($49.63).

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £889.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,332.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,481.40.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($39.50), for a total value of £39,405.94 ($47,828.55).

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.