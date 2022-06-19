DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 20%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares dropped 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 172,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 114,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT)
