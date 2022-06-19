DCC (LON:DCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4,998.00

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,998 ($60.66) and last traded at GBX 5,048 ($61.27), with a volume of 20531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,064 ($61.46).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($84.96) to GBX 7,500 ($91.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($88.00) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 7,500 ($91.03) to GBX 5,800 ($70.40) in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,852 ($83.17).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,805.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,925.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 119.93 ($1.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 55.63%.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,587 ($67.81) per share, with a total value of £55,870 ($67,811.63).

DCC Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

