Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Update

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Smart Card Marketing Systems stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Card Marketing Systems (SMKG)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.