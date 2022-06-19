JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 896.25 ($10.88) and last traded at GBX 896.25 ($10.88), with a volume of 2690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.11).

The company has a market cap of £983.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 970.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

