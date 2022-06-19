SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.
Shares of SMC stock opened at $453.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.70. SMC has a 52-week low of $437.31 and a 52-week high of $744.23.
SMC Company Profile (Get Rating)
