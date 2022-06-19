SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Shares of SMC stock opened at $453.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.70. SMC has a 52-week low of $437.31 and a 52-week high of $744.23.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.