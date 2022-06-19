SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SGL Carbon from €7.40 ($7.71) to €7.80 ($8.13) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLFF opened at $6.98 on Friday. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

