Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in May

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,963,300 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 1,594,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Skyworth Group has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.
About Skyworth Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skyworth Group (SWDHF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.