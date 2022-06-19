Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shares rose 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 573,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,550,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$49.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Cielo Waste Solutions alerts:

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.