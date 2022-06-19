J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $681.50

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 681.50 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 693.17 ($8.41), with a volume of 21650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 690.50 ($8.38).

JDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.62) price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.21).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 729.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 817.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £901.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.62.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,375.41).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

