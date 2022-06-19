Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Up 19%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) rose 19% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.07. Approximately 360,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 107,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

The company has a market cap of C$334.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.53.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Myhill sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,130,828 shares in the company, valued at C$2,487,821.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,900 shares of company stock valued at $89,723.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

