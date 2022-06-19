Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading Down 3%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.87. Approximately 2,397,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,654,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.95.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$389.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Matthew Taylor sold 262,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total transaction of C$807,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,699,350. Also, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$83,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,597,733. Insiders have sold a total of 945,700 shares of company stock worth $2,894,299 in the last ninety days.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

