Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.30

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 5664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $571,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,766 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,569 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,289,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,469,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.