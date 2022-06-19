TheStreet Downgrades iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) to D

TheStreet cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICLK. Benchmark reduced their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

