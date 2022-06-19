TheStreet Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

