Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

NYSE RDN opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

