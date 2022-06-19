American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.95

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $691.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.97.
In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
