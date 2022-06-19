American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.95

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $691.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.97.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

